Class and Talent Tree Reworks in The War Within Alpha - Druids, Monks, Paladins, Warrior

Meanwhile Affliction still living the MR nightmare. Rework in Midnight for sure.
Is this single prot warrior changes some kind of joke? What is going on here?
Yikes, Shaman and Warlock got zero changes.Incredible that they show so much love to Druids, and leave these two classes as an afterthought every. Single. Expansion.
Blizzard has actually just straight up forgotten about Shaman.Holy $%^&
Hope we will get some changes for BDK still, definitely want to see them change D&D and would like to see coag changed or straight up removed. It currently just completely blocks you from ever picking bonestorm cause of the anti-synergy. Also personally not that much of a fan of it in general with the amount of raidfights where bosses just dissappear for extended periods of time forcing your stacks to drop.
I sure hope they still plan to change the Guardian Druid tree around a bit, lol
People not understanding that this isn't all the changes they're making is hilarious to me. Lets work on some reading comprehension! I'm excited for the druid changes.
Huh? Shorten Incarn while still being in a 3min CD window? Also OS Nerfed when with removal of Arcanic Pulsar? Sounds/Looks very weird, hope they balance the rest of the spec to accomodate those nerfs
Zero warlock changes. The class is perfect as it is :)
"Blood and Thunder" no longer available for Fury... Yea, thank you. It was always a dead talent for us and was always wasted in the class tree for Fury.
RIP Annihilator you will be missed :(
it's the first build not everything is going to active at the moment. Please stop crying about literally everything.
why they keep trying with SMF ? either remove it or bake it into 1h/2h tmog and everyone is happy. jeez
Wow, this looks like it will help feral out a lot. It needed it!
No frost dk talent tree rework ? What a joke
nah but where is the Ele rework? no way other specs get it before lmao.. (besides windwalker)
Where are the prot warrior changes, and why is single-minded fury still a thing.Also, hunter needs a rework.
Glad to see they're deleting the swarm for a useless talent that should be in the spec tree to make sense - said no one ever.