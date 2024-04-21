Revival Catalyst, Flightstones and Crests Likely Returning in The War Within

Remove the stones cap.
I hope they keep the name Renascent Thingy.
VALORstones? Oh we’re so back.
"Renascent Thingy" LOL, please keep that name.
I just hope it's not a pitifully small cap of 2000. Getting no gear and being unable to upgrade because of a lack of new gear has caused me to miss out on so many stones that COULD have been used to upgrade gear when I actually got the gear. 2000 is far too few.
Gearing systems are great currently, you can probably get all Crests except Gilded from Delves too. The game will certainly be fun at all times, since I'm not always in the mood to party up for M+ or gearing alts through the raid.
I'd like to see a system where once your character earns the achievement for not being able to use a certain crest anymore you can transfer them to an alt or keep using them to upgrade to the next level of crests. Otherwise I'm gonna get the max limit of crests and have nothing to do with them
Valor was better.I need 800 items again to upgrade a stupid gear...At least they took some time to change the name-
Just get rid of flightstones man, they're so pointless 🤣
I don't dislike flightstones, but they should not be needed for upgrades. Rather give us a vendor to buy stuff for Alts or crests if you dont play an alt.
I'm 1000% in favor of keeping the catalyst but this crap with 5 different upgrade tracks and currencies needs to go man.
Remember when you just got points and spent them on the item you wanted? Good times. These convoluted systems, ugh.
stones got to go. grinding a useless currency just to waste time needs to stop
I love crests, but Flightstones suck; the crests prove you did content worthy of an upgrade, but all the Flightstones do is add an artificial time sink to what is already a time sink. I don't enjoy doing Raids for crests just to realize I don't have the flight stones to upgrade my gear and now have to farm keys for hours. Or doing keys will cap you on Flightstone, and it feels bad to know anything you do now will waste possible upgrades.