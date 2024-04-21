Revival Catalyst, Flightstones and Crests Likely Returning in The War Within

Revival Catalyst Return

11.0 Tier Conversion - Renascent Thingy

Renascent Thingy charges the Revival Catalyst and allows it to imbue armor with incredible power.

Category: Hidden

Total Cap: 8

Weekly Cap: 0

New Crests

Weathered Harbinger Crest

Carved Harbinger Crest

Runed Harbinger Crest

Gilded Harbinger Crest

New Flightstones

Valorstones

Earned from completing quests, raids, dungeons, battlegrounds, arena matches, and other activities at max level. Used to upgrade max-level gear.

Category: War Within

Total Cap: 2000

Weekly Cap: 0