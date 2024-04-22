Totemic & Stormbringer Shaman Hero Talent Updates - Testing Coming Soon

At this time, we’re working on the designs for Shamans’ two remaining Hero Talent trees: Totemic and Stormbringer.We’re pleased with the direction we have planned for them and expect to make these trees available for testing and feedback in the coming weeks.For Totemic, our plan is to make your existing totems, and perhaps a new one or two, feel more impactful and do some unique things when they’re dropped.For Stormbringer, we’re working on emphasizing the uniqueness of being the sole lightning caster as much as possible.Thank you for all of your feedback thus far!