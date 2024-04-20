Dornogal Environment Preview - The War Within Main City Hub

I am already lost, and I wasn't even there yet.
Main circle to do laps around spotted.
is there an achievement for how many times you die to the press?
so a Valdrakken ironforge
At least it doesn't look like it's as confusing as the last two cities were!
Conspicuous room for additional portals...
Dornhub
Lazy design.
Where's the spot where we will run around in circles aimlessly when we can't decide what to do or get lost in thought though? Is this gonna be an Oribos terminal/Valdrakken fountain circular racetrack, or a Dalaran circuit type situation?
Looks great. I think we can all agree we will all just be happy to get out of Valdrakken and the dragon isles
idk i'm not a fan of this.but the most important question is: does this place have a normal AUCTION HOUSE? like, i BEG to have. i don't want to go to orgrimmar every now and then only to check some stuff.
I hope there's some crazy dwarven elevator that goes down the Coreway (but also with enough room to fly down there to save time). And, I hope there's lots of moving parts, like pistons and chains and crane arms and stuff. Let's go full on like 35% steampunk here.
This city looks amazing!
I'm a big fan of the guy in screenshot 7 of Keeper's Terrace who is really appreciating that cube.Dude loves being at the Shapes Museum.