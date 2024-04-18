Inspiration Receives a Rework in The War Within - Replaced with Concentration Mechanic

Sounds better.
I think this is a solid direction to go towards. I'm curious if they'll have the equivalent of mettle in War Within though with this change. I'm still not a fan of the current work order system when people want to pay 100g for an item where I need to travel to a dungeon to make it though. I just have no desire to interact with most of the public because I don't want to sit in trade for 2 hours versus doing dungeons or other content for pennies.
Alchemists are gonna be in bigger demand than before
Sounds good.
As a profession hoe (all profs maxxed and all points filled across my alts. multiples of eveyr prof), this is good i think. By the time I maxxed out most profs, I only cared about resourcefulness (Esp on LW, eng, and BS crafts). The only time I actually, deliberately relied on inspiration instead of just poppin an insight to max out the craft was when I was making gear for my alts because I could just recraft it with my own mats/mettle until it procced. What takes 1 min to get 10 recrafts in when doing this way would take about 10-15 min when doing it for another player (especially if they are buying the mats each time). Inspiration should have guaranteed resourcefulness for when you already met the requirements to get max level craft but still proced inspiration anyway.
Just scrap this entire ridiculous new crafting system please. It's trash. Leave up the crafting order tables and just go back to the way it was before DF!
Time gating (concentration) crafting with RNG (ingenuity)...what an amazing change...NOT.
Nice change, I like this a lot.
So still RNG, got it and not impressed...
Not 100% on it, will wait to see how often concentration restores, etc - but overall optimistic.Tentative GJ Blizz.
This is a good change.
I don't think RNG has any place in crafting. For prolific crafters the RNG doesn't matter because everything evens out over enough instances, while for occasional/casual crafters RNG only remains as a source of frustration. It's just not a fun mechanic; it feels punishing rather than rewarding.
"It’s based heavily in RNG, which was never the goal of the Professions revamp."Yes, I'm sure they were shocked after coding/programming, implementing testing and releasing that Inpiration was RNG based. LMAO
I like the change. Gives you way to know that you will get an item to max. Problem will be how quickly it regens. If I can only use it once per day, then it makes it pretty useless early on.I hope they figure out a way to fix the advertising issue. Spamming Trade early on in the expac was annonying. This is a bigger issue than insp was.
Nuanced is not the word you’re looking for. Complicated is.
How does this fix the RNG issue they outlined? Won’t crafters just stack the refund stat and hope it refunds? If not, recraft? Seems like the same thing but probably happens less frequently so people won’t charge for said recrafts? Idk.