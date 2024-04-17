Account-Wide Leveling Rewards in The War Within - New Bank Toy and Extra Experience Gains

Ooo sounds good!
noice
Still... 3hrs of cooldown :/ alwyas getting halfway there it seems.
This sounds amazing and it is a great incestive for people to have many max level characters. I am an alt person so I am definitely going to be working on this once War Within launches!
That's pretty solid!
Nice way of doing it
Increased XP on alts for each max-level character was a thing in Everquest II, where Holly Longdale came from before WoW. I've always wanted this to come to WoW. Awesome.
/ drools
Oh, that's great. I've wanted something like this for ages. It'd be a little sad if it only stacks to 25% but honestly that's pretty good as a permanent bonus.
Good start but its way too little by itself. 25% after 4 max lvls its a bit too much maybe 12,5 per character, maxing out at 2.With other exp buffs it will be awesome
That's cool. Marvel Heroes had something similar where your first max level award any extra alts you level a experience gain of (I believe) 25%. The next max level would give 10%. After that, I believe 5% per extra alt.
Finally, an experience buff that doesn't completely demolish the new-player experience! This is a step in the right direction.
Some of us have 15 characters or more at 70 already. So with 0% extra xp, it was worth leveling.Currently you can go 10-60 in about 5 hours, typically. Then another 6 hours to hit 70?With +25% xp, we gonna be zoomin'
We do not need more experience. The game already takes 1/20th to 1/50th the time it should take to reach max level from level 1. We know Blizzard favors altaholics over main character players, but come on! Lot of us don't have the time nor do we want to repeat the same content across dozens of characters. Yet the alties seem to get everything. WOW is not supposed to be easy. WOW is not supposed to be trivial. It's a long, epic adventure through multiple expansions. Not a mad dash to endgame.95% of the game is pre-endgame. Yet they constantly rush rush rush to get more to max level and many skip over all the real content because they feel they are expected to do so.
3 hour cooldown? Are ****ing kidding me? What’s wrong with them, honestly? 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️