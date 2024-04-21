Flying Airship Mount from Delves in The War Within - All Customization Options

I love it
When will there be a Taxi variant of this Mount? Something to bring my homies on?
Love it
Yes, just yes, this is incredible!
I like mounts as much as the next person but not too crazy on this one. Hoping they have some cool skins for it the future if they make it like some of the Dragonriding mounts.
Ehh, if blizzard doubles down on anything, it should be more dragons.
THEY CAME FROM....... BEHIND!
Could you make it at least 5 riding mount it would be insane or 2 man mount!
What a magnficiant gyrocopter!
These customizations are awesome, you can go full faction-themed or ignore that aesthetic entirely, and you can make so many different types of flying machine here. Miniature airship, jet plane, prop plane, gyrocopter, it's all there. The /mountspecial animation also looks really cool, it's got a ton of personality.I am hoping we will eventually get customizable remastered gryphons and wyverns, but this is still very refreshing after so many dragons in a row. In the meantime I can still use my Grand Armored Gryphon and Grand Armored Wyvern. They look pretty good with the Dragonriding animations. Being MoP-era mounts, they're also kinda old but they've aged a lot better than some other mounts.
I love this. Hopefully there will be even more customizations added through TWW.
WAR WITHIN HYPE
with something like you surely you can just ferry around your party no?