Upcoming Changes to Warlock in The War Within Alpha

Ensure each capstone is interesting and exciting.

Reduce the amount of throughput talents, to free up utility choices.

Reduce the number of ranks for talents that don’t warrant multiple ranks.

Greetings Warlocks,We’ve been very excited to see the community’s reactions to the Warlock Hero Talents, and we appreciate all of your feedback.In the coming weeks, you’ll see multiple changes to the Warlock class and specialization trees, and we’d like to provide some context for these changes here.The Affliction specialization tree forces a choice between a single-target or multi-target profile rather than providing a viable build that is adaptable in both situations. We want to redesign, introduce, and remove talents, as well as address the tuning of Malefic Rapture to help reduce this friction.For Demonology, we want to address the number of long cooldowns available as well as reduce the amount of resource flooding. We’ll also look at underused talents such as Doom. The feedback provided during Season 3 was instrumental in helping illuminate a path forward for Doom, and you should expect a redesign of it in a future build.For Destruction, we have plans to reduce the fluctuation in power based on target count. We also want to take another look at how Destruction plays in multi-target situations and look for ways to improve underused talents such as Cataclysm and Soulfire.As always, we’re reading feedback and discussing other changes. We’re still monitoring discussions about Hero Talents, and will make adjustments as needed.Thank you for your thoughts thus far. We look forward to hearing more as development progresses!