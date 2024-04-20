This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Loading Screens in The War Within Alpha - Dungeons and Raid
The War Within
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
With the first build of The War Within Alpha, we have loading screens for some of the new dungeons, the new Deephaul Ravine battleground, and the Nerub'ar Palace raid!
Cinderbrew Meadery Dungeon
Darkflame Cleft Dungeon
The Dawnbreaker Dungeon
The Rookery Dungeon
The Stonevault Dungeon
Deephaul Ravine Battleground
Nerub'ar Palace Raid
1
Comment by
Ghostise
on 2024-04-20T04:29:32-05:00
These are bangers
Comment by
DragonGuardian
on 2024-04-20T04:30:17-05:00
Who is the artist?
1
