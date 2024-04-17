All 464 Mounts Able to Dragonride in The War Within

Dragonriding is here to stay and will also be available for many flying mounts in all flyable areas even prior to the launch of The War Within. Players will also be able to toggle between dynamic flight or the flying style introduced originally in The Burning Crusade (TBC).



Dynamic Flight will be available from the start in Khaz Algar and players will be able to unlock the TBC style of flight at maximum level by exploring the zones of The War Within and completing the campaign. Players will also be able to collect glyphs throughout Khaz Algar as they explore. These glyphs will be shifting to an evergreen state in which players shouldn’t feel as if they need to go back to Dragonflight to gain any they missed before. Some abilities that players have collected from their adventures in the Dragon Isles may be restricted to the Dragon Isles, but base abilities like increased Vigor will become a part of how Dynamic Flight works and available to everyone as they level up.