Level Faster than Ever to 70 in The War Within - Massive Reduction in XP Requirements

PRAISE THE TITANS
Dang I wont even need to stay up all night anymore D:It seems like sarcasm but I enjoyed staying up all night trying to get to max lvl with a friend.
Pre-patch will be wild, let's fill that warband.
This is without the experience bonus through the warband buff I assume. So if you have a lot of lvl 80 guys you might as well hit max level after your first dungeon
Pretty inevitable that this creates issues with drastic undergearing as you gain levels too fast to earn quest rewards or drops
I think some of yall are misunderstanding the post. This experience Decrease only applies up until lvl 70 with max level increasing up to lvl 80. So no, you will not immediately hit max level. Leveling time will likely be the same as Dragonflight going from 60-70.
Neutral to 70 a lot faster if the node XP stays the same!
When is this happening? In the lead up to the expansion with the pre-patch or only after launch?
PLUS an extra 5% exp for every max-level character you have, capping at 25%.
If Blizz could also implement smooth item level scaling for heirlooms across the even ten-numbered level gaps/breakpoints (IE, 30, 40, 50 etc), that would be appreciated. It doesn't really matter early on, just having gear with stats on 'em in most slots is a huge kick in the pants in the initial game, but later on it becomes more pronounced, and of course the most so at the level 60-61 step.Heirlooms as a whole run out of a lot of steam in the last ten levels of DF, by the time you have gained a few levels it starts being significantly better to equip quest reward gear for a level or so instead of heirlooms, to say nothing of crafted gear. This may not be a problem as such, but it makes gameplay fiddlier, heirlooms are convenient because you don't need to faff with them while leveling, you can just focus on getting on with business. It would be better if looms could retain that role all the way up to max level, especially considering the very high cost required to level them up (for all four armor types and even more weapon types.)
Oh cool, so like all the expansions from before when they become old content.
They do this every xpack!
Cool
Honestly, at point are we just given a free option to select if we want to start with a max level character or not?With they always making it quicker to get to max level, the time you play from level 1 to current expansion goes so quick. Even for the most casual or newest player, leveling is so fast that they don't learn anything about their class, spec, or role. They hit the current expansion as clueless as if they had just bought the character at the expansion's starting level, and they're basically naked since they level too fast to gain appropriate rewards.It really gets to a point where, eventually, leveling will just be a useless time sink for experienced players, and a pointless barrier to entry for new players.