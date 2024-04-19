Khaz Algar Questing Armor and Weapon Models in The War Within

qeusting gear is fugly as sh*t as per usual lmao
Compared to the Arathi zone gear, it feels like a completely different team worked on this one.
The polearms appear to be mixed in with the daggers?
Hopefully we get a post showing off the Earthen styled weapons soon
🎵I am a dwarf and I'm digging a hole...🎵
I like the plate set
Yoooo these are really good tho!
I #$%^ing love these, y'all are smoking crack.
Hurrah for pouches on belts! I wish they would add more fanny packs like the hunter ammo pouch from the trading post.There is a cool mining theme going on with these!
Sick headlamp for the leather users
I'm gonna @#$%ing nail someone with that shovel polearm
is that Simon's staff from Gurren Lagann epilogue?
They are quite nice! I just wish mail & plate had pouches too :'(
The plate armor reminds me of the Infinity Blade style of armor and it's awesome