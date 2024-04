Speaker of the Earthen

Dagran: Can I ask you another question, Speaker Brinthe?

Brinthe: Yes, small one. My current directive is to answer your questions.

Dagran: Fantastic! I'm much obliged. Hm. Where to start?

Dagran: How long has Dornogal been here?

Brinthe: Unknown. Our archive would contain that information, but as I said, it is non-functioning.

Dagran: I should be writin' this down. I'm standin' here with a livin' relic! ...no offense.

Dagran: Can you give me a rough estimate?

Brinthe: The Archive's last access date was approximately five thousand years ago.

Brinthe: But Dornogal itself has been here much longer, since before the Sundering that we believe damaged our machines.

Brinthe: Unfortunately, our memories from that time have been overwritten.

Dagran: Overwritten? Ye mean in the archive? Or... your memory personally?

Brinthe: An earthen's memories are erased upon recharging. Hence, the need to upload our memory gems to the Archive with each charge cycle.

Brinthe: I'm not offended. But we are unfortunately in decline. Without a way to recharge, we will eventually all enter stasis.

Dagran: When will tha' happen?

Brinthe: Sooner for some than others. In the next ten centuries, we will all cease to function.

Dagran: I'm... sorry to hear tha'.

Brinthe: Do not worry. We Machine Speakers are working hard to reinitiate the machines.

Dagran: I hope it works, Speaker. Truly.