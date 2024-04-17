The Fate of Dalaran - The War Within Alpha (Alpha Spoilers)

The (New) Dalaran Crater

<Your vision swims as you slowly regain consciousness. Distant shouts and screams echo in your ringing ears.

The last thing you remember is Dalaran, the great, floating city of magic, plummeting to the earth--then nothing but darkness.

Mixed in with sounds of shouting and battle, you hear a strange, insectoid chittering.

The nerubians were waiting for you.

You must rejoin the fight, but first you need to free yourself from the crushing weight of the rubble piled atop you.>

Thrall, Jaina, Alleria, and Anduin gather in Dornogal to discuss the loss of their joint strike force.

They take a moment for Khadgar.

So What Happens?

There is an expansion intro experience that is not currently being tested, it's something that has some cool narrative elements that we want players to all experience together later in the year when War Within launches. But players will spawn in in the alpha on the Isle of Dorne surrounded by some debris that will look pretty familiar, and pretty distinctive - and really is the scars of an initial battle that seems that it didn't end so well.