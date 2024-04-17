The Fate of Dalaran - The War Within Alpha (Alpha Spoilers)

OMG THEY'VE DESTROYED DALARAN?
RIP Dalaran, you will be missed.
Khadgar :(
AHHHHHHHHHH
Could Blizzard stop destroying established lore and player hubs for a quick throwaway shock factor, like, just for 5 minutes?
Good riddance, I hate that city so much it's unreal.
Oh MY F'ing GOD THIS IS UNEXPECTED...and epic.
My goodness talk about a great opener to this expansion. We get our asses handed to us and lose the battle but also lose Khadgar and Dalaran in the process. Xal'atath isn't messing around and she means business. I love it and I cannot wait to see the cinematic that leads up to this moment in game. Also, I am in love with Alleria's new model and outfit she looks even more gorgeous than before.
I thought that Tony Amendola was sounding a lot older in Dragonflight compared to legion/warlords. I do/did wonder if Khadgar might be on his way out. Plus, no better way to unite us all against Xalatath and the Nerubians than killing Dadghar. (Not that this is necessarily saying that, but I think its quite likely)
I hate how right I was, its just way worse than I thought.
DALARAN DESTROYED? Sad but DADGAR dead? NOOOOOOO
One thing that I've noticed about WoW is that players really want the WAR in Warcraft, and yet whenever environments are disturbed, as one does in real war, like cities being blown up and whatnot, those same players go wild with fury.
T^T Khadgar
NOOOOO
Dadghar (and Dalaran), nooo! Rip out my Dala-loving heart, why don't you, Blizz
BROOOOO NOT DALARAN! That's the best damn city in this game, i feel more from seeing this than the last 2 xpacs combined, hope we rebuild it.
Blizzard keeps destroying Alliance related cities and murdering Alliance heroes, As expected from these horde main devs.
Tired of this crap, they aren't interested in writing around their powerful, storied characters so they just get rid of them instead. They have a narrative in mind and a cast that they're dead-set on promoting so everything else has to either be cast to the wayside or burned for fuel. Apply yourselves, write above a high school level, I know you can do it, and the game would be better for it. You've overwhelmingly relied on forced, hackneyed writing and the game's been suffering from it since BFA.
So looks like Xal'atath possibly comes in and ^&*ing destroys Dalaran? We know that we go back to Dalaran in the next patch do do the Dark Heart patch with Aleria so is it then that this possibly happens, or in pre-patch? Sucks that we lose pretty much the best designed city in the game apart from Valdrakken