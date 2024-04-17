Dungeon Encounters & Abilities in The War Within - Dungeon Journal

[PH]
In Mythic difficulty, Ice Sickles targets all players.
Alchemical transformation has long been a central part of nerubian life, and none possess greater passion for or greater mastery of this process than Izo. So long as she remains free to continue her pursuit of perfection, Izo has little concern for who she serves, to what end, or at what cost. Thus was born the Ascended form now granted to Queen Ansurek's favored subjects.
On this difficulty, Shadow Shroud additionally infllicts damage over time.
On Mythic difficulty, Chaotic Corruption applies Chaotic Vulnerability upon removal to the player.
On Mythic difficulty, Crystalline Eruption will apply a debuff increasing damage taken from Crystalline Eruption. This effect stacks.
On Mythic difficulty, Flaming Scrap last substantially longer.
On Mythic difficulty, Lava Expulsion removes Flaming Scrap that gets hit
In Mythic difficulty, Avanoxx becomes [Insatiable].
On Mythic difficulty, Black Blood is absorbed after a single player steps in it.
On Mythic difficulty, Cinder-BOOM! afflicts all players with Cindering Wounds.
On Mythic difficulty, the conclusion of Happy Hour causes Crawling Brawl.
On Mythic difficulty, Ravenous Fire Bees standing within the effect will become Honey Gorged.
On Mythic difficulty, breaking Surekian Tethers inflicts damage to all players.
On Heroic difficulty, breaking Surekian Tethers inflicts damage players tethered.
On this difficulty, Infested Spawn's initial damage affects players in a radius around the marked target.
On Heroic difficulty, Dark Viscera spews from the bursting player.
