Evoker Class Changes and Developer Feedback for The War Within - Reduced Threat for Devastation

EVOKER

Evokers now start at level 10 (was level 58).

Evokers now unlock the talent pane immediately after choosing a specialization in the Forbidden Reach, and they no longer learn “temporary” talents as they complete the Forbidden Reach experience.

Several base spells that were previously learned at level 58 are now learned at level 10.

Mass Return is now learned at level 38.

Fury of the Aspects is now learned at level 48.

Fire Breath threat generated reduced by 50%.

Pyre threat generated reduced by 30%.

New Talent: Lifespark – Reversion healing has a chance to grant you instant cast Living Flame and increase its damage/healing by 50%.

New Talent: Titan’s Gift – Essence Burst increases the effectiveness of your next Essence ability by 25%.

Life-Giver’s Flame is now a 1 point node (was 2). Its position has been relocated at the bottom middle of the tree.

Grace Period is now a 1 point node (was 2). Its position has been relocated as a capstone below Timeless Magic.

Font of Magic and Power Nexus have been relocated to the middle center of the tree.

Cycle of Life has been relocated as a capstone at the bottom left of the tree.

Devastation Evoker can generate very high threat at the start of a pull due to a combination of their Mastery: Giantkiller and the burstiness of spells like Fire Breath and Pyre (particularly when used with Dragonrage and Charged Blast). As a result, we’re reducing the threat these spells generate.In this update, our goal was to incorporate Lifespark (Season 1 set bonus for Preservation) into the talent tree and expand talent options by improving the pathing of the tree. We also wanted to keep the flavor of the left side of the tree being Green, the middle being Red, and the right being Bronze.