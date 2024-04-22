Blizzard Responds to Shadow Priest Feedback on Voidweaver Hero Talent Tree

remove pi
Communication this expansion has been fantastic, and it looks promising to continue this into the next expansion
Funny how they always respond to shadow, never to disc or holy when their hero tree is not good at all.
okay now do farseer
Inc every player of every other spec spamming "why isn't this post about x about y"
Why does Blizzard take action when a couple hundred people complain? The majority of players have no problem with the tree as it is so there's no reason to make any changes to it.Seems we have gotten to a point in time where the vocal minority is dictating what the real majority of players want and think.When there are 10,000 - 50,000+ different accounts posting the same thing, then it can be looked into and even then, it's still just a minority of players.I've been waiting for an expansion that does not change anything. Blizzard designs it and we play it. That's it. Unless it's a bug, there should be no need to listen to a small portion of players.
Would be really really awesome to give us an option to choose between past Shadowform visuals.Hope this get to the developers, really is a great idea which has been on the comunity for so long
PI needs to go.. or just make it a self buff only..
So where is the Farseer feedback? if you go into the Forums, Farseer is mostly negative. will the redo that or what?
At least there is a Preist Dev .... The Hunter Dev is still undergoing work experience training and they haven't let him near a keyboard yet....
Nah dont remove Power Infusion. It need to stay. Dont listen to salty players who cry because they dont get it. its a nice spell and I can choose who gets it depending on the attitude :)