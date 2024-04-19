New Heirloom Ring from Event in The War Within

Hopefully it doesn't become unique with the other rings, if we get to equip 2 heirloom rings that'd be pretty nice.
FINALLY! a haste heirloom
Echochaser is kinda cool tho
Another ring? WTF, we have 4 rings. It should've been gloves/boots/belt.
Why though? Aside from the arbitrary difference in secondaries, it appears that it's just another ring out of four other heirloom rings we already have. If it's changed to have additional powers, great. Otherwise it should have been an item for one of the slots that we're still missing.
For reference, here are the 4 current heirloom rings:https://i.imgur.com/GcsEGUf.png
Useless. Why not wrists gloves etc ?