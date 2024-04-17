Arachnophobia Mode Toggle Turns Spider Models into Crabs in The War Within

This is actually a funny fix!
add a Murloc version too
i know ppl who cant play mmo cause of spiders, absolute W
Unacceptable. Should have been murlocs.
Are people with Arachnophobia even triggered by an ingame spider?
&*!@#$%!But also I get the change so, W. Plus it being crabs is funny as hell.
Hell yes
Does it turn my spider mount into a crab? Cause that would be cool
We live in a society.
Please say it with me, game developers: There are tons of phobias and I need to stop only focusing on one. What about snakes, people? There are actual snake people in WoW, I just ignore them
what are they going to do for the people that are afraid of spiders and crabs
It's crab time
Hey! I am very afraid of female elves. Can you please add a setting that would turn them into murlocs or dragons?Thanks!
Ok! Do gnomes next!
they can't get over a theme for game/boss mechanics to make it more visible for some reason but they can change the look of some npc's completely for some reason, and screw story i guess ? i don't understand the reasoning really ...