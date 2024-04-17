6 New Hero Talent Trees & Full Alpha Hero Talent Tree Updates Now on Wowhead

Looks the the Warlock hero talents Soul Harvester is Affliction & Demonology not Destruction. (:
Let's wait until the last possible moment to release shaman hero talents so there is no time to fix them when they are inevitably bad. Enhance RIP.
Wow, Soul Harvester is INCREDIBLY boring and 100% forgettable. Doesn't add a single thing to Affliction's actual gameplay.What a disappointment.
That warlock one is garbage.
Why release the oracle tree at all when it's clearly not done lol
Damn they REALLY have given up on ShamanLMAO
Kael'Thas is real i've seen him
Sentinel looks a bit underwhelming - and only night elf hunters will like summoning a moonlight radiant owl.Oracle has lost its buffs to friendly targets in favour of self buffs, but all 3 of them don’t seem particularly strong to me, except perhaps the overhealing.Voidweaver looks really good and easy to use, and hard to see why any Disc priest would not select it. Only problem is again theme, if you don’t like to be a shadow disc healer.
I'm excited for Voidweaver, it looks super fun.
Yo wait, they COOKED with Voidweaver.
Where tf are the shaman trees? Either they're really taking their time with them or they're absolute dogwater and waiting until the last minute. Probably the latter knowing shamans
Read Malefic Rapture on the first talent for Soul Harvester....I miss playing Affliction, but i'll be damned before i play it as long as MR is a thing
can we maybe get some of the other classes done too pushing out 1 hero talent a month at this rate we arent going to know anything on the other classes tell s2 of war with in.
Sunfury is simply fantastic. Excellent work, Blizz. Making the gameplay exciting without adding extra buttons—the mage has a lot already. Main is locked in.
Wow... Oracle priest looking hella boring, while voidweaver looks really cool and interesting, looks like time to reroll to disc.Now that I look at it, where is Archon priest?
If history has taught me anything, it's that no disc priest will ever touch Oracle with a 10 foot pole and everyone will play voidweaver. Orcale sounds like a boring healbot spec that has very lackluster effects meanwhile Void just cranks your dmg up and will synergise amazingly with atonement.
Sunfury was amazing in theory! I was hoping to find more hero talens for shaman and priest. At least now I know which mage will probably be my main, I've always dreamed of these skills.