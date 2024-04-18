Herbalism Receives a Refresh in The War Within - Hallowfall Farm Minigame, Seed and Mulch Additions

I LOVE MULCH!
Okay I actually kinda hate this 😭
Wait, are the talent points from Dragon flight carrying over to WWI?
I just hope they don't wait until we are halfway thru the xpac to add achievements for special things like Infused Pollen while not keeping track its already been done...
The blatant copy pasting of FFXIv continues I guess.
Rank quality herbs have got to go. It feels so horrible to loot an herb and see that it's Rank 2 rather than Rank 3 and immediately know that you can't do anything with it since max rank anything requires the Rank 3 herbs.
"overload that herb" chase a treant to get your herbs. don't catch it, get nothing. harumphi have seeds from 2 other xpacs. if I'm not able to do cool things with those also, I'm probably not very interested in the next xpac making my profession ever more complex.I just wanted my potion-friends to be able to make nice things :(
Absolutely thrilled by the farm idea. I have 200 seeds I never used because I didn't find Rich Soil that much. This will turn looting seeds into a bonus reward instead of an extra layer of chore, so absolute win.Invisible herbs are interesting, but I can see the value in making more herb nodes pop up once you're deeply invested in the tree. I.. think I'm okay with that? Especially if they're special types of herbs.
Now if only they would rework the 'new' system into something less miserable and min-maxy.
Great, two farms to take care of...! ;^p
The main change herbalism and other gathering professions actually need is for Blizzard to get rid of all the bots doing gathering 24/7 driving prices into the mud.
my only complaint with the professions in Dragonflight, are I really wish they gave us a way from day one to grind out all the levels for the perks. It was aggravating as $%^& for them to be locked daily/weekly with the knowledge points you could obtain. It's a damn MMO let me fully grind out my gathering day one if i really want too.
I see in the comments about apparent stealing from FFXIV. Isnt that what Blizzard has done and just put their own spin on things. I am all for that.Speaking of, when I did play FFXIV, I really enjoyed the mini raid Fishing expedition. Would love for Blizzard to put a spin on that and make it a thing for the profession revamp. Plus also various size and weight achievements for catching fish but only can give the ability to show it in metric measurements because imperial ones mean nothing to me and do my head in.
Invisible nodes sound kinda stupid ngl. I hope Blizzard can come up with a little more creative way than this
Who cares who borrows what from who.If it's a good idea that makes the game better, then bring it on.
invisible herbs sound... bad.farm sounds good.if points reset completely down to 0 across the board and they cap it again going into this xpac that's going to be full trash... would be great if that's not the case.