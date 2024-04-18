This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Dracthyr Able to Steady Flight Soar in The War Within - Regular Flight Without Mount
The War Within
Posted
23 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
With players able to swap between Skyridding and Steady Flight in The War Within, now Dracthyr will be able to do regular Steady Flying in addition to Dragonriding.
The only restriction this addition has is that it ends the moment you touch the ground, so it can't be used like Druid's
Flight Form
to Herb or interact with objects.
