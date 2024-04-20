Cosmetic Civilian Transmog Sets from War Within Alpha

Not bad better than a lot of the body paint sets we have gotten before.
A lot of good sets, sadly some shoulders are just way too big for it being lowkey civilian mog, but there is more good ones than bad ones, can't complain
People are likely gonna hate on these, but I like them. Transmogs like this don't need to be an absolutely sock-knocking masterpiece.
Big W
more low fantasy stuff is cool
Very nice! First thought was unique.
people complaining about shoulderpads like they cant disable one or both of them, or use alternate shoulderpads because of the rainbow of colors we are getting these sets in that match at least two other existing shoulders in game.
The Patron sets looks entirely like redos of the Gilean invasion reward set but they look like those should have--not flat, nicely detailed.
The educator hats are cool. They are different enough from the Mage tier helms to be interesting.
Honestly, I love them and the fact that they have color variations on the sets. Very well done.
I love these sets!
These look awesome, I especially love the more pointy hat options, the more colours, the better. :)
The occult peddler is really nice.
Idk how blizz can do so much recolors but couldn't recolor the dragonflight season 3 sets and put them in S4
Without a dye system, we can never have enough recolors. I really like these low-fantasy mogs. Some of the full sets that aren't super eye-catching are still awesome to have because they include individual pieces that could really set off a transmog made from older items. A vibrant purple/gold tint of the Educator set would be fantastic for people who want to have that old-school Kirin Tor NPC style without covering up the beautiful modern WoW character models and textures with stuff from 2004.Honestly, there's a lot of "painted on" gear from Vanilla/TBC/Wrath that I'd love to see retextured, or better yet, remade with 3D attachments.
Omg it's professor Quirrell!
Theses are absolutely awesome!
These are great love me some more 3D mogs.
Go back to the drawing board with the patron recolors. Its the Gilneas clothing. -.-