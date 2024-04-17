WoW The War Within Physical Collector's Edition Now Available for Pre-Order

The Worldsoul Saga Begins Here!World of Warcraft®: The War Within™
arrives this year1, and the wings of a grand new adventure will spread widely across the next three expansions.2 Be a part of the epic story that commemorates the first 20 years of World of Warcraft
and sets new foundations for Azeroth's future!2The World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition
is now available for pre-purchase and comes with an array of rare and commemorative items to aid in your journey into the depths of Azeroth.
- The Art of The War Within—Leaf through the visual evolution of The War Within expansion with this beautifully bound lexicon filled with exclusive art.
- Collectible Pin—Featuring Thrall, Anduin, and Alleria primed for battle.
- World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Gryphon Rider Statue—Perched and ready to defend from above.
The collector's edition is available for pre-purchase exclusively on the Blizzard Gear Store. It includes everything in The War Within Epic Edition
—an Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost, 1,000 Trader's Tender4, 30 Days of Game Time, plus more! Already pre-purchased an edition of The War Within
? No problem! These three new commemorative collectibles can still be added to your trove. When you purchase the World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition
, you’ll receive a Battle.net®
balance reimbursement for your previous purchase to use in-game or on Battle.net
. 1Available on or before December 31, 2024. Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time.2Future expansions not included in WoW®: The War Within™ purchase.3Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time. If you already have Dragonflight on your account, it will not be re-granted.4An active World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time is required to acquire and use Trader's Tender. Trader's Tender does not expire regardless of Subscription or Game Time status.