Season 1 Demon Hunter Tier Set Preview Coming in The War Within

Reminds me a lot of the spider demons from Legion.I dig it.
It's giving Steppenwolf from Justice Leauge lol
Somehow worse than paladin
Are these tier sets a joke? Every set seems to be of the same type and style. Horn shoulders on every class almost? When the quest sets are far more interesting than the tier sets, that becomes an art team issue at this point.
I like it. Looks rather interesting!
could be WL tset. 2/10
This looks more like Dragon flight scrap mog
Huge banger!
Diablo inspired set...I mostly like it. Just flat out gave them the Diablo horns
Most of these tier sets are a complete joke. Random sets thrown together and coloured with completely random colours. This looks like questing gear from Legion. Embarrassing.
The pants and the belt must be unfinished. The rest is good
Does blizzard has a new fetish with all these big af horns everywhere?
Nerf VDH. Cool set though.
Aranasi inspired set lets goooooooooooo one step closer to an Aranasi metamorph glyph/customization
Odd choice to keep the belt 2d compared to the rest of the set. Maybe it was overlooked?
holy camels foot batman...
reminds me of Diablo in Diablo 3, pretty cool
So the helm horns replace the Demon Hunter's horns? Or has the Night Elf model used just not got horns?