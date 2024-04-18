Druid Class Changes and Developer Notes - Reducing Melee Range Talents Across Game

Blizzard

DRUID



Developer’s note: A core aspect of the druid fantasy is that they have 4 specializations with a variety of magical and physical powers. We want the class tree to embody druids’ ability to invest in the powers of other specializations for useful utility and defensive power. We kept the central design of there being four main sections, one for each spec. You can invest in the Guardian section to access their powerful damage resistance, or the Restoration section to unlock self-healing. Further, the talents in the bottom half of the tree are divided into “physical” and “magical” halves that you can access by investing in either Feral / Guardian or Restoration / Balance sections. More details can be found in the Feedback: Druid Updates thread.

New Talent: Oakskin – Survival Instincts and Barkskin reduce damage taken by an additional 10%.

New Talent: Fluid Form – Shred and Rake can be used in any form and shifts you into Cat Form. Mangle can be used in any form and shifts you into Bear Form. Wrath and Starfire shifts you into Moonkin Form, if known.

New Talent: Ursoc’s Spirit – Stamina in Bear Form is increased by 10%.

New Talent: Instincts of the Claw – Shred, Swipe, Rake, Mangle, and Thrash damage increased by 5/10%.

New Talent: Lore of the Grove – Moonfire and Sunfire damage increased by 5/10%. Rejuvenation and Wild Growth healing increased by 3/5%.

New Talent: Starlight Conduit – Wrath, Starsurge, and Starfire damage increased by 5%. For non-Balance, Starsurge’s cooldown is reduced by 4 seconds and its mana cost is reduced by 50%.

Heart of the Wild now reduces the global cooldown of affected Balance cast-time spells.

Cat Form now increases the range of auto-attacks and melee abilities by 3 yards.

Swiftmend has been removed from the talent tree and is now baseline for Restoration Druids.

Improved Swipe has been removed from the talent tree and its benefit added to Swipe by default.

Moonkin Form has been removed from the talent tree and is now baseline for Balance Druids.

Feline Swiftness is now a 1 point talent that increases movement speed by 15%. It’s position is moved to gate 1 under Rake.

Thick Hide is now a 1 point talent that reduces damage taken by 4%.

Natural Recovery is now a 1 point talent that increases healing received by 4%. It no longer increases healing done.

Astral Influence is now a 1 point talent that increases the range of all your spells by 5 yards. It no longer increases auto attack or melee ability range.

Primal Fury now also increases Critical Strike damage of Mangle by 20%.

Ursine Vigor is now a 1 point talent that increases Stamina and armor in Bear Form by 15% for 4 seconds.

Guardian Druid improved Bear Form Stamina bonus decreased to 10% (was 20%).

Lycara’s Teachings is now a 2 point talent that grants 3/6% of various secondary stats.

Forestwalk is now a 1 point talent. It’s bonus increases your movement speed and healing received by 8% for 6 seconds.

Well-Honed Instincts is now a 1 point talent, its effect can occur once every 120 seconds.

Gale Winds / Incessant Winds choice node removed.

Tireless Pursuit removed.

Balance



Developer’s note: Our top goals for Balance Druid in The War Within are to ease some of the constraints on their rotation, open up a greater variety of builds and play styles, and tune their balance and resource generation. Learn more here.

New Talent: Greater Alignment – Celestial Alignment lasts 40% longer. During Celestial Alignment, Solar Eclipse increases Nature damage done by an additional 5% and Lunar Eclipse increases Arcane damage done by an additional 5%.

New Talent: Stellar Amplification – Starsurge increases the damage the target takes from your periodic effects and Shooting Stars for 5 seconds. Reapplying this effect extends its duration, up to 20 seconds.

New Talent: Harmony of the Heavens – Starsurge or Starfall increase your current Eclipse’s Arcane or Nature damage bonus by an additional 1%, up to 5%.

New Talent: Touch the Cosmos – Casting Wrath in an Eclipse has an 8% chance to make your next Starsurge free. Casting Starfire in an Eclipse has a 10% chance to make your next Starfall free.

Umbral Embrace has been redesigned – Wrath and Starfire have a 20% chance to cause the next Wrath or Starfire you cast in Eclipse to become Astral and deal 100% additional damage. Now a 1 point talent.

New Talent: Umbral Inspiration – Consuming Umbral Embrace increases the damage of your Moonfire, Sunfire, Shooting Stars, and Starfall by 20% for 5 seconds.

Astral Smolder has been redesigned – Wrath and Starfire have a 45% chance to cause their targets to languish for an additional 80% of their damage dealt over 6 seconds.

Astral Communion has been redesigned – Maximum Astral Power increased by 20. Entering Eclipse grants 12 Astral Power.

Nature’s Grace has been redesigned – When Eclipse ends or when you enter combat, enter a Dreamstate, reducing the cast time of your next 2 Starfires or Wraths by 20% and increasing their damage by 50%.

All ability damage increased by 6%.

Wrath, Starfire, and Shooting Stars damage increased by an additional 15%.

Wild Mushrooms damage increased by an additional 25%.

Astral Power generation reduced:



Wrath: 6 (was 8)

Wrath: 6 (was 8) Starfire: 8 (was 10)

New Moon: 10 (was 12)

Half Moon: 20 (was 24)

Full Moon: 40 (was 50)

Fury of Elune: 40 / 2.5 per tick (was 48 / 3 per tick)

Developer’s note: Our top goals for Feral Druid in The War Within are to slow down its rotation a little to make Energy usage more tactical and to bring more clarity to playing the spec. We’re also trying to restore more of Tiger Fury’s identity and excitement, and simplifying some talent functionality to free up more choice in where you spend points. Many of these changes will read as nerfs – the goal is to build a healthy rotation and talent balance and buff damage to make that rotation competitive. Learn more here.

New Talent: Resourceful Hunter – Leech increased by 2%. Versatility increased by 2%.

New Talent: Coiled to Spring – If you generate a combo point in excess of what you can store, your next Ferocious Bite or Primal Wrath deals 10% increased direct damage.



Developer’s note: This will only trigger during Berserk if you generate a combo point in excess of five while you already have 3 stacks of Overflowing Power.

Dire Fixation

Protective Growth

Rampant Ferocity

Relentless Predator

Developer’s note: In The War Within, we’d like to reduce active keybinds, increase the base power of Rejuvenation, and offer some new Heart of the Wild gameplay. With the removal of Adaptive Swarm, we’re opting to replace it with some new Heart of the Wild synergy that both increases the uptime of the effect and enables the Druid to focus on the hybrid gameplay further for its duration. Learn more here.

New Talent: Dream of Cenarius – While Heart of the Wild is active, Wrath and Shred transfer 150% of their damage and Starfire and Swipe transfer 100% of their damage into healing onto a nearby ally.

New Talent: Call of the Elder Druid – When you shift into a combat shapeshift form or cast Starsurge, you gain Heart of the Wild for 10 seconds, once every 60 seconds.

New Talent: Thriving Vegetation – Rejuvenation instantly heals for 15/30% of its periodic healing and Regrowth’s duration is increased by 3/6 seconds.

New Talent: Prosperity – Swiftmend now has 2 charges.

Rejuvenation healing increased by 30%.

Grove Guardian’s healing reduced by 15%.

Wild Synthesis Wild Growth healing reduced by 15%.

Verdant Infusion now extends the duration of heal over time effects by 8 seconds (was 12 seconds).

Nurturing Dormancy is now capped at 4 second extension (was 6 seconds).

Abundance now increases the Critical Strike chance of Regrowth by 8% and decreases its mana cost by 8% per stack (was 5%).

Flourish has moved to a choice node with Photosynthesis

Invigorate has moved to a choice node with Embrace of the Dream.

Soul of the Forest and Heart of the Wild added to Personal Resource Display.

The following talents have been removed:



Adaptive Swarm

Adaptive Swarm Unbridled Swarm

Luxuriant Soil

Celestial Alignment duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).Incarnation: Chosen of Elune duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds).Mastery: Astral Invocation value reduced by 17%.Aetherial Kindling now extends during of active Sunfires and Moonfires by 3 seconds (was 4 seconds).Orbital Strike damage reduced by 25%.Umbral Intensity now increases Starfire’s damage as well as its area-of-effect damage scaling – Solar Eclipse increases the damage of Wrath by an additional 20/40%. Lunar Eclipse increases the damage of Starfire by 20/40% and the damage it deals to nearby enemies by an additional 15/30%.Waning Twilight is now a 1 point talent increasing damage you deal to targets with 3 or more of your periodic effects by 6%.Balance of all Things now increases Critical Strike chance by 10/20%, decreasing by 1/2% every second.Denizen of the Dream damage increased by 50%.Friend of the Fae has been removed. Denizen of the Dream moved to Friend of the Fae’s location.Positions of Aetherial Kindling and Lunar Shrapnel swapped.Orbit Breaker and Sundered Firmament are now a choice node where Orbit Breaker was.Primodial Arcanic Pulsar has been removed.New Talent: Savage Fury – Tiger’s Fury increases your Haste by 8% and Energy recovery rate by 20% for 6 seconds.Mastery: Razor Claws has been redesigned – Now increases damage of Cat Form bleed and other periodic abilities.Predator has been redesigned – No longer causes Tiger’s Fury’s cooldown to be reset when a target dies with one of your bleeds active. Tiger’s Fury lasts 5 additional seconds. Your combo point-generating abilities’ direct damage is increased by 40% of your Haste.Taste for Blood has been redesigned – No longer scales with number of bleeds on a target. Ferocious Bite damage increased by 15% and an additional 15% during Tiger’s Fury.Raging Fury has been redesigned – No longer increases Tiger’s Fury duration from spending combo points. Tiger’s Fury lasts 5 additional seconds.All ability damage increased by 8%.The direct damage of Shred, Rake, Swipe / Brutal Slash, and Thrash increased by an additional 10%.Berserk duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).Incarnation: Avatar of Ashamane duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds).Berserk no longer increases the damage of Shred and Rake. It now increases all ability and auto-attack damage by 10%.Sabertooth now increases damage Ferocious Bite’s primary target takes from all of your Cat Form periodic damage by 3% per combo point spent for 4 seconds (instead of 5% damage dealt by all Rips on all targets).Tireless Energy now increases passive Energy generation by 8%/15% (was 10%/20%) and total Energy by 20/40 (was 30/60).Primal Wrath Energy cost increased to 30 and its direct damage increased by 50%.Tear Open Wounds now consumes 6 seconds of Rip damage during Berserk.Moonfire in Cat Form with Lunar Inspiration duration increased to 18 seconds and overall damage reduced by 10%.Moment of Clarity now increases the rate that Omen of Clarity triggers by 30% (was 50%).Berserk: Heart of the Lion now reduces Berserk’s cooldown by 60 seconds (was reduces cooldown by 0.5 seconds per combo point spent).Berserk: Frenzy now causes enemies to bleed for 135% of all direct damage dealt by combo point generating abilities (was 100%).Soul of the Forest restores 2 Energy per combo point spent (was 3 Energy).Apex Predator’s chance to trigger on a single target is reduced, but its chance to trigger in area-of-effect increases at a faster rate.The following talents have been removed:Taste for Blood moved to Relentless Predator’s old location.Infected Wounds moved to Taste for Blood’s old location.