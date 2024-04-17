The War Within Isle of Dorn Storyline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Chapter 1 - Breaking Point

Queensguard Zirix begins to call another swarm to the beach.Magni and his allies brace themselves for one final stand.Suddenly, Baelgrim and the stormriders appear and attack Zirix. Zirix and the nerubians burrow away, retreating.Baelgrim is astonished to see Magni, and begins to interrogate him about his presence here.There is a massive explosion in the distance towards Dornogal, their city.

Anduin: We brought the nerubians here...

Jaina: No. The nerubians were focused on the Coreway. The attack was another part of Xal'atath's schemes.

---Thrall, Jaina, Alleria and Anduin gather in Dornogal to discuss the loss of their joint strike force.They take a moment for Khadgar.Thrall and Jaina say they will return home and work to rally their naval fleets to Khaz Algar, asking Anduin and Alleria to stay behind for the survivors.Alleria sets her sights on hunting down Xal'atath.

Chapter 2 - Earthen Fissures

Dagran: Can I ask you another question, Speaker Brinthe?

Brinthe: Yes, small one. My current directive is to answer your questions.

Dagran: Fantastic! I'm much obliged. Hm. Where to start?

Dagran: How long has Dornogal been here?

Brinthe: Unknown. Our archive would contain that information, but as I said, it is non-functioning.

Dagran: I should be writin' this down. I'm standin' here with a livin' relic! ...no offense.

Dagran: Can you give me a rough estimate?

Brinthe: The Archive's last access date was approximately five thousand years ago.

Brinthe: But Dornogal itself has been here much longer, since before the Sundering that we believe damaged our machines.

Brinthe: Unfortunately, our memories from that time have been overwritten.

Dagran: Overwritten? Ye mean in the archive? Or... your memory personally?

Brinthe: An earthen's memories are erased upon recharging. Hence, the need to upload our memory gems to the Archive with each charge cycle.

Brinthe: I'm not offended. But we are unfortunately in decline. Without a way to recharge, we will eventually all enter stasis.

Dagran: When will tha' happen?

Brinthe: Sooner for some than others. In the next ten centuries, we will all cease to function.

Dagran: I'm... sorry to hear tha'.

Brinthe: Do not worry. We Machine Speakers are working hard to reinitiate the machines.

Dagran: I hope it works, Speaker. Truly.

Magni: These earthen. They're a funny lot. Odd traditions. Superstitions.

Anduin: What... do you mean?

Magni: Titans, Edicts... Thraegar...

Anduin: Some of them have been calling me Arathi. Like the ancient human empire. I... wonder how they know of it.

Magni: Aye. I heard that too.

Magni: I don't know what to make o' it. The earthen are also an ancient people. They might just be rememberin' ghosts.

Anduin: But it seems like the Arathi were here--recently. Why would the earthen have an inn with proper food and beds if they don't need them?

Magni: Do ye think the Arathi are here somewhere in Khaz Algar?

Anduin: I don't see how. But... it bears investigating.



Baelgrim: Attacks continue across the isle. We cannot respond to them all.

Merrix: Nor can we rebuild the Coreway without help. The Unbound--

Baelgrim: They broke their oaths. We do not need them.

---

Merrix: The titans uplifted four wards. The Councilward, the Stormward, the Stoneward, and the High Speaker...

Merrix: ... to keep the Edicts and build the Coreway and its fortress, Dornogal.

Merrix: But the titans left and the machines stopped. The Unbound abandoned the Edicts, and the High Speaker retreated to the Ringing Deeps.

Merrix: And now the Machine Speakers are cut off from us and we have no means to fix the Coreway.





Moira: If this Adelgonn can fix their Coreway, we should seek her out.

Merrix: You are correct. Stormward, new directive: Take them to Freywold Village.

Baelgrim: I... will comply. Follow me.

---

Baelgrim: If Merrix wasn't Councilward... I would have never agreed to do this.

Baelgrim: You do not grasp the magnitude of her betrayal, outlander. I have no hope for our success.

Moira: Well, this should be interestin'.



Baelgrim leads Moira to Freywold.They are introduced to Adelgonn, the former Stoneward, whom Baelgrim hasn't seen in thousands of years.It is a tense meeting that Moira must defuse.

Adelgonn: Baelgrim. Your help is... appreciated.

Baelgrim: You were right. I have been... remiss in fulfilling my Edict.

Baelgrim: Now the Coreway lies in ruin. I need your help, Adelgonn. Just like you needed mine.

---

Adelgonn: She's fading. I...

Baelgrim: My stormrook can take her to Dornogal. Perhaps the healers there can help.

Adelgonn: Baelgrim... thank you.

---The sky overhead is overwhelmed by a huge swarm of Nerubians flying over, on the way to the city.

Chapter 3 - The First Blow

The fuses have been sabotaged. The kegs cannot be lit. Baelgrim knows he must do this himself.Adelgonn attempts to stop him, but he does not listen.Baeilgrim rushes in on his stormrook and smashes the barrels. The cinderbrew ignotes from the massive blast of lightning.The entire meadyard explodes, killing both Queensguard Zirix and Baelgrim.



Merrix: Tell me what has happeened.

Wenbrandt: Councilward, we...

Adelgonn: We have bad news.

Adelgonn: We have repelled the nerubians, but... Baelgrim is gone.

Merrix: I see. So he fulfilled his Edict.

Adelgonn: Not just that. He defended the Earthen. Both the Oathsworn and the Unbound.

Adelgonn: More than anything, he wanted us to stand together again.

Merrix: Then we will honor his memory by doing so.

Merrix: It will take time to fully repair the Coreway, but the outlanders will be able to descend to the Ringing Deeps.

Merrix: The Earthen of the Isle of Dorn will support their endeavor. No matter what the Edicts say.

Adelgonn: Thank you, Councilward. Now, let's clear the last of that rubble.

---Slow circling view of the Coreway being restored.There is a burst of light and triumphant music.When the light fades, the Coreway has been fixed.



