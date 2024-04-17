The War Within Isle of Dorn Storyline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

NO KADGAR NO!
I know alpha just got released and information can be hidden, but can we please start using spoiler images on news posts similar to SoD posts. Or at least make it that the discord webhook can uncheck TWW information or something
The coreway is probably what I'm worried about most with this expansion, lol. It seems like the main way to get between the zones, but I've never been able to use one of the Zaralek Caverns entrances (Azure Span) without it locking my game up because I fly too fast through the loading zones. I have to land and tip-toe past a specific rock until my zone changes.I really don't wanna be breaking that immersion in this game.. especially since this looks like a place you can't really land in.
not Dalaran no
If Khadgar gets killed off it will be as bad as how they killed off Tirion Fordring.
isle of dorn, capital dornrogali see the rogal dorn reference there
God don't kill Khadgar off to some silly bugs