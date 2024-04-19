This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Art and Narrative Interview with Hirumaredx - Visualizing The War Within
The War Within
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
In an interview with Hirumaredx, Lead Visual Development Artist Gabriel Gonzalez and Senior Narrative Designer Abigail Manuel discussed the art, story, world building, and zones coming in The World Within!
Visual Class Fantasy
One of the goals for tier sets in the War Within is to lean back into the class fantasy of visual design.
Like tier sets, the core fantasy of hero talents is to add another layer of flavor to the class and taking the fiction of the character to a logical extension - not just a Druid, but a special type of Druid that player can get excited about connecting to.
In terms of visual, each one is intended to double down on their specific theme, such as the Chosen of Elune Balance Druids having light beams upon light beams and more light beams!
Mount Customizations
The Delve rewarded Gyrocopter is the only customizable mount current coming in The War Within, but the team is always lookin for additional opportunities to do more.
Underground Zone Diversity
One of the primary concerns in most expansions is how to create distinction between new zones, particularly this time around when they're mostly underground. It's especially hard when you consider 20 years of zones in World of Warcraft, so making a completely different type of environment can be a challenge.
They haven't done many full-sized caverns though, aside from the recent Zaralek Cavern, so they're focusing on leaning into the stories and subverting expectations of what an underground zone can be. For example, Hallowfall has a giant crystal up in the sky conveniently acting like a proxy sun, which is just one way they can inject interesting identities and push the boundaries of what might be considered a conventional cavern.
Varied architecture also helps; the Nerubian zone isn't just a whole bunch of Ziggurats.
Size wise, the zones are meant to be relatively similar in size to those of Dragonflight, with interesting landmarks like that giant crystal sun in Hallowfall that will even experience some change as we progress through the story.
The Foundation Hall in the Isle of Dorn is another major location where the Earthen council meets, and there are several other landmarks like Storm Perch, which is used to summon special gryphon riders.
Being below ground requires a little creativity to break up the environment. While they may have traditional day/night cycles, we will see some other types of cycles that alter the appearance of the zone throughout the day in the form of weather, "storms," and other triggers.
Customization is a pivotal part of player identity and how we consume the game, so it's important to find opportunities to add more. The Earthen in particular have some unique customizations that wouldn't fit normal races, like stone beards and glittering gems.
Story and World Building
No spoilers on future characters we may run into, though we already know that Xal'atath is the main villainous character in The War Within, and we'll be seeing quite a lot of her.
There's no particular tie in with Season of Discovery, though they aren't entirely sure of whether the mysterious void phenomena seen in the Classic game is considered canon to the main narrative or not. In our (modern-era) version of the game, Xal'atath has been just been playing the long game, plotting things from the shadows.
*
Note: the developers appeared very cagey on this subject, so it is possible they're feigning in order to avoid giving anything away. Either way, we're not likely to get any firm answers.
Additional Dracthyr Customization
There aren't any additional visage forms planned just yet, but it could potentially happen in the future.
Magni's Role in The War Within
He's around and in for the long haul on this, a central part to the story. Keen players may notice he's not quite as shiny anymore either, which will play into his story going forward, which also involves his daughter Moira and grandson Dagran.
Visual Customization and Transmog
That players would like to be able to see their characters hair under helmets is a piece of feedback that the character team is very aware of. They don't want players to feel like they have to sacrifice the coolness of their haircut to wear a helmet, and there's a place to have the best of both worlds. It's something they've thought a lot about, but requires some creative solutions.
More visible wrist customizations, like the recent
corsage
is something they're experimenting with more, so long as they find ways that make sense and don't cause excessive complications with clipping or character/armor creation.
Open Talk
There's been a lot of thought put into the Earthen, especially among their various factions. The race is thousands of years old, abandoned by the titans, and we know that some of them eventually became Dwarves. There's a lot of history here, as well as some philosophy in what it means to transition from a construct into a living being.
We'll explore the earthen life cycle, what happened when the titans left, and how they became a society of their own... which is now kind of falling apart, underpinning a theme of The War Within.
Besides that, there's a really interesting campaign dungeon called the Rookery, which involves a new major character and the Earthen's main HQ.
Kobolds have always been a fun classic flavor in WoW, and the designers had a lot of fun thinking about how a secluded society of them might have evolved - how they live and build things, what weird things they make out of wax, where they're getting all that wax. It's not a very sophisticated civilization, but they have their own culture, and this might be their zenith.
