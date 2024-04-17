"Heroic Week" Returns in The War Within - 1 Week of Lower Gear Caps Before Mythic Opens

M+ers getting the short end of the stick through this as per usual.
Good change.
This isn’t very clear still. Early access + week 1 is heroic dungeons.Week 2 is m0 only.Week 3 season goes live? M+ and all raid difficulties?
Damn that sucks for m+ players.
The 0.1% can't stop ruining the game for everyone else.
Still no separate server for RWF? Would solve literally everything (for example: could do global launch, no heroic week needed because everyone has every item in that patch, no rng factor where someone is benched because wasnt lucky enough to get a specific item)They did a separate mode for blunderstorm and MDI/TGP, but the most watched event is not that important I guess.
it is definitely a plus to not release before christmas xd
Terrible choice. Lets gate the game for absolutely no reason cause people that don't even run mythic are upset about it.
Terrible decision, which is only catering towards the 1%. Not a good start.
Absolutely hate this for m+. Especially during the launch it feels odd to get to do the "real" content 3 weeks later.
that's good they slightly stagger it. relax. it's a W
Good change, no need to rush anywhere
if race to world first is soo important , do invites to tournament level, give players all the gear enchants etc , scale the boss to stupid levels and let them beat their head to the keybord until they complete the raid.stop making conteint for 0.1 % make raids easier to make more people engage with your game stop gatekeeping content to such lower % of the player base jeezus , so much dev time and resources alocated for 2 weeks of myhic and after the end of the season not even 1000 guilds complete the game, such a shameregarding pvp, make some system where you lose little to no rating or rewards more for winning, make the rewards achievable for at least 20 - 25 % of player base since you alocate so many resources, not everything needs to be so god damn exclusive in this game the only problem i see overall is with the player participation, and the reason is that the content is too hard and complicated not that people don't like / love or want to play because they don't want too
This is an L. Bad decision.