Naguura Interview with Michael Bybee and Sean McCann in The War Within - Delves, Mythic Affixes, Raid Buffs

These interviews seem so pointless.Half the answers are. "Yea, we hear you but have nothing to say right now"
Am I the only one that think that it's a shame that they don't give the same rewards for delves as they do for Mythic raids and Mythic+?I understand that it seems wierd that solo content should give that high of a reward but I would love if they just design it with the same challenge in mind and the same reward structure.I'm not saying that I would clear the highest tier of content but this still make it so that people who just wanna play delves need to do other content for their gear.I'm still hyped for the content though.
How do you design content for a solo player that is equally as challenging as M+ is for 5 people, or mythic raids are for 20 people?And if they do design such an encounter, how many solo players would engage it versus just not bothering with it?