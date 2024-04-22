First Look at Deephaul Ravine the New Battleground in The War Within - 10v10 Escort & Control PvP

Looks like they just stole something from overwatch 🤣
Glad to see it.
AFTER ALL THIS TIME FINNALLY A NEW BATTLEGROUND!
Looks fun! (:
Achievement farmer POV: Ah #@$^, here we go again.
I tend to not like the newer battlegrounds they put out. I would rather just see them give existing battlegrounds new looks depending on season and holiday. Like spring Alterac Valley in April, winter Warsong Gulch in December, Emerald Dream version of Eye of the Storm, demon world version of Alterac Valley where the NPCs are demons, and so on.
overwatch doing so bad they put it into wow
This is literally Hanamura Temple from HotS :)) (Yes, I know it's Overwatch style, but it's a near identical layout to Hanamura)
Reminds me of some TF 2 maps, which is a good thing, in this case. And a new battleground is certainly long-overdue.
Maybe with them adding a new BG, they'll add some rewards that actually makes BG's worth doing.
Only took them a whole decade for a new bg map. If this is all they came up with, I'm disappointed. Glad they finally gave us ONE whole battleground. But it's long overdue for at least a few. Since pve gets new content of raids or dungeons every major patch.