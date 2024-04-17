New NPC Models for The War Within - Alleria, Anduin, Moira, Magni

I want that Alleria transmog!
worm
These are awesome!
Faerin Lothar....I guess Anduin Lothar had an illegitimate child somewhere?
CANDLE KING
Lothar huh? Intriguing
Wait, who's Faerin Lothar?
How much more are they gonna gut the cool concept of an artificial old god "G'huun"? Ever since SL in ardenweald and beyond i have seen this model 100 times.
CHAMPION !
Dagran looks like a giant nerd lmao
I want to rub that worm's belly.
Why did they make Anduin look like that?
Uh this is going to go down well with certain people. It allready started above.
Took me a second to realize that's Dagran Thaurissan II and not Dagran Thaurissan I, lol
"Lothar" was the family name of the old Arathi kings, no surprise that there are Hallowsfall Arathi with that name, too.