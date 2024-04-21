NPCs Will Send Work Orders in The War Within

This just confirmed Khadgar isn't dead!
Thank you wowhead for your 10th time reporting this.
LOL wow even khadgar is being skimpy with mats, can they not add the mats to the orders, like that was a common issue with public orders, was that they didn't add mats and placed orders that were too expensive to justify crafting.
nobody wants to do public orders because1. the interface is absolute garbage in terms of seeing what public orders are available2. If there're no mats included and the commision tip is literally zero, why should I use my gold to craft something for some stranger for free?in terms of doing the weekly quests, just place a workorder with your alt