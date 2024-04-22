This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Gladiator Mount Models from The War Within - Armored Gargoyles
The War Within
Posted
16 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
With datamining starting, we have our first look into the Gladiator Mounts of The War Within.
The gladiator mounts are an armored version of other gargoyle mounts being added in The War Within and both are similar to Venthyr's covenant mounts, albeit with way more details.
NEW
Summons and dismisses this mount.
NEW
Summons and dismisses this mount.
