Earthen Dungeon Armor and Weapon Models in The War Within

A mail set with a helm that actually works for hunter class fantasy was unexpected, but appreciated
I really like the leather's top... beyond that the armor's minus maybe the plate's shoulders are meh?
A crossbow that actually looks good? Am I dreaming?
The plate set reminds me of the pally pvp set back in WotLK. Deadly Gladiator's Redemption, just an HD version, lol. Weapons are nicely themed! :)
the weapons are all so effing good nice job art team
Some of those are giving off a strong Kyrian vibe.
Earthen themed gear! Count me in!
Everything looks great
could be wrong, but the armor looks unfinished
I honestly love how weighty all the weapons look, but particularly the two handed swords, reminds me of the Goron swords from BoTW/ToTK
I don’t understand any of their texturing decisions on the armor. That cloth armor could be epic but they made critical components like the gloves/chest decor, and everything on the belt but the buckle as skin paint. Then you got them wearing moon boots. I really just don’t get it. Idk. Maybe it’s me.