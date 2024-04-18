Dalaran Defender Weapon Models in The War Within

So the staff is the Nightborne staff from Legion TW vendor? It looks almost identical with some minor changes to the colour. Pretty crappy considering Dalaran is the Mage city :(
Hm we aren't the best defenders it seems
That 2h sword looks good.
These are beautiful!That existing shield model is one of my favorites in the game, so I'm thrilled to have another color option for it!
- Sir, we came to defend the city!- Good, here is your swords.- But sir, these are... shovels?And soon, Dalaran fell.
Quite fond of that crossbow, it reminds me from the magic crossbow from Elden Ring... Of course, unfortunately WoW's crossbow/gun animations aren't GREAT when it comes to pistol grips, but it's still neat.
This 1H sword looks so off from the other weapons...
The DALARAN 2H SWORD, POG
Hell yeah no warglaives :(
What staff is this? It doesn't even have the dalaran sign like the other weapons on the list.
I think these look awesome! Almost worth losing one of the best cities in the game for… almost.
That Dalaran Axe looks like it uses the same skeleton model as the Ahn'Qiraj Class Rewards for both Hunters and Warriors. While the Dalaran Dagger is a blue recolor of a Vendable Dagger in Dalaran.A part of me is miffed that there's no Fist or Warglaives reward option available here...
So, Dalaran. THE city for mages, and we get .....a staff we already have? while the rest are (fairly) new models? am i missing something here?
Are you guys sure the first weapon's an axe? Looks more like a fist to me.
The 2 handed sword is a high quality remake off Apolyon The Soul Render from Sunwell Plateau