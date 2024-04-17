First Look at Delves in War Within

"To catch a few for Delves, we've recorded a solo run of Earthcrawl Mines, one of the delves available for testing on the first build of The War Within, Earthcrawl Mines!"What is this sentence? Could probably use an edit to be a little more clear
Any restrictions on how many you can run?
Looks like I'll delve into something else.
Did they not show any info about how delves scale compared to m+ rewards? Seems important
Brann's voice lines sound so weird here, like stunted and disjointed.
Hopefully that means no RNG
Where do you get the keys for the chests in the higher level delves? Hopefully it is not from instanced group content or outdoor community events. Let solo players actually have delves as a pillar of endgame content.
Please be difficult. Please be difficult. Please be difficult. Give us Mage Tower 2.0 for higher level delves. If it's to easy it won't survive.
This is early Alpha stage. Pretty sure right now they are testing the functionality and spells/abilities working properly. Difficulty tuning (mostly just numbers) and rewards at higher difficulty (bunch of chests to open at the end) can be added any time later. These look interesting and depends on time it takes to complete one, difficulty vs rewards quality and any limits on hourly/daily/weekly cap, this may become one of my fav content at least for alts.
this is made for me.edit: when he got the objective to go the upper level to "speak with Pivk" and Brann said something like: "lets have a sit down to recover" (at 3:35) I kinda hoped you get an objective where they would all just pause and you could talk to some of them how they feel or just chat with them and then speak with Pivk to move on lol
I know y'all didn't have access to higher difficulty, but were they at least greyed out for you to read? Are we expecting easy, normal, hard, or more granular difficulties?
islands gave me free reign on where to go, horrific visions let me go where i wanted, even torgast let me loose on each floor.If they're all going to be just carbon copies of scenareoes with stages that have to be completed in order every single time they will be taking away everything that was fun about pre-delve content.My approach to the delve and the flexibility of the challenge i face is a core part of such solo content, looks like they got rid of it for delves though.
The currency vendor is doing exactly what we don't want. We don't want some cosmetic expansion only vendor like with island expeditions. The currency earned from Delves should be used to buy raid/mythic+ tier gear that didn't drop in delves as bad luck protection. Or at the very least the ability to buy gear to gear out alts with similar ilvl gear to our own current gear.Delves from what Blizzard promised would be a solo alternative to high end, end-game gearing. Delves should reflect that. I respect its early days but if delves only mainly offer cosmetic rewards then it will die before the first patch of the expansion.
It scales from easymode to Mage Tower in difficulty and has progression alongside raiding and M+ up to I believe heroic raid gear ilvl, plus you can get tiersets from the vault using these.I'm glad the currency vendor doesn't have power tied into like gear. Otherwise this would become mandatory to help fill out bad luck protection from dungeons and raids. Keeping it cosmetic-only keeps people from HAVING to do it.