GameSpot Hands-On The War Within - More of the Same, In a Good Way

Spot !@#$ing on: "While it feels like Hero Talents aren't nearly as impactful as Covenants were in Shadowlands, and are thankfully free to change or swap between at any moment, it does feel like the idea is fundamentally flawed and that new talents and unique class fantasies should be two separate things for players to choose."
Wouldn't say more of the same is good. Not this 'same' at least. Need Legion same, and not soyjak characters.
Adding a timer to Delves could help with replayability. Not necessarily a count down timer, but more like a speedrun timer. And then maybe a book in game or something you could consult which shows fastest times on the realm. Then you could include 100% completion and Any% categories or w/e. Idk. Just something else to spice it up so that it's not just identical content from week to week. Because even though dungeons and raids are identical, unless you play content where you run with the same people all the time, the nature of it is going to vary depending on your group comp.
The biggest problem with hero talents is being boxed into a character theme you don’t want for performance. Especially the ones that fundamentally change your character’s style, like Dark Ranger, which should have been its own spec or class.
They didnt get to the harder delves that's why they feel lackluster. Actually delve in a little deeper and it gets better because it becomes more challenging.