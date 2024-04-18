GameSpot Hands-On The War Within - More of the Same, In a Good Way

The Good

GameSpot "Khadgar has in the past been that guiding figure for us, but the story of The War Within, it's not just about that," associate art director Tina Wang said in an interview with GameSpot. "We have our main characters, Alleria and Anduin, who are big drivers of the story, and so much of The War Within is about their journey as well and their discovery, them healing the wounds of the past and really delving into that layer of who they are."



"Something we wanted to do with her design was create something where she's elegant, she's airy, she's of the void, but also she's very intimidating," Wang said. "That was one of the balances we wanted to strike with her."



"We can really path a story to flow directly through dungeons in a way we couldn't in the past, in ways that at times was frankly awkward, because sometimes major villains die in dungeons, Hazzikostas said. "Dungeons are places of great importance to a zone but we couldn't tie them directly into the questing because we didn't want to create an obstacle for players who really just prefer to keep playing solo."



It was a sentiment lead quest designer Dani Merrithew echoed in an interview with GameSpot.



"It did allow us to in general focus more on what dungeons are really good for, which is that awesome environmental storytelling that kind of fills in the gaps," Merrithew said. "We're really excited that we can do that now going forward and it's something I believe we are going to continue going forward as well."

The Bad

Unfortunately, at least from the two (out of a total of 12) Delves I played, it's hard to say whether or not they will be as enduring as the game's other tried-and-true forms of PvE content. Though there are some unique mechanics present, like one Delve requiring players to find candles to fend off an encroaching darkness that reduces vision and max health, or another that had players avoiding spider webs lest they summon additional enemies, they provide little challenge and felt too similar to one another to make me want to run them repeatedly. Each had me progressing through linear hallways underground, clicking on items or NPCs, battling enemies, and facing a brief boss battle at the end with little else to mix up the gameplay. Players will unlock more challenging versions of each Delve as they complete the expansion's campaign and grow in power, but it remains to be seen if Delves will be able to hold the attention of players week after week without more variety, even when faced with more challenging enemies at higher difficulties.



While it feels like Hero Talents aren't nearly as impactful as Covenants were in Shadowlands, and are thankfully free to change or swap between at any moment, it does feel like the idea is fundamentally flawed and that new talents and unique class fantasies should be two separate things for players to choose. What if a Hunter player really loves the idea of being a Dark Ranger but feels forced to pick the Pack Leader Hero Talent tree because it's simply better from a DPS perspective? I'm not sure what the solution is here, other than maybe letting players dabble between multiple Hero Talent trees. However, it seems clear something has to give, lest players find themselves in a similar, albeit less punishing, situation to that of Shadowlands' early days.