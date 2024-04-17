Warband Bank Preview - Transfer Gold, Total Size, How to Access

At least those tabs are gigantic and not bag slots. But still, 2.5m is hard.
That... is a bit much for the normal player no?
Holy *!@# I thought it was one for 2.5m and was gonna faintThis is honestly fine, at some point it's just a hoarder thing after 3 tabs
I know this isn't a big deal, like, do you really NEED all the tabs? But 2.5 mil is disgustang...
wtf are those prices for extra tabs holy $%^& ....
I was hoping they would make gold an account wide thing that all your characters shares like they promised earlier. I guess that got scrapped? :(
Aren't reagent tabs getting a major overhaul? I could have sworn that warbands was going to unity reagents between characters for crafting.
I feel like 2.5m is far too much for something like that
2.5M for the final bank tab is completely fine - most people wont even need that tab, not to mention 2.5M in today's age is not so bad.
Gonna have to make do with 3 tabs I suppose.
The only people who are gonna need all the tabs already have more than enough gold to pay for them.
god damn that price is insane for someone who doesn't buy tokens for gold. Even trying to grind out for one token per month is almost impossible for me to achieve, this price is way out of my reach
It should be at most 500k for the final warband bank tab. Even that seems excessive for just a glorified bank tab. Personally I'll probably be sticking to just 3 tabs as that's almost 300 slots.
I play since vanilla but never see 3,126,000 gold O_o
Three tabs ought to be enough, honestly. One for reagents, one for gear and one for things-I-want-on-different-characters-but-don't-like-having-to-mail-around.Old expac stuff can go in bank alt guild banks.