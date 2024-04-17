Datamined Earthen Allied Race - Racials, Paladin Mount, Background, Heritage Armor

arent they supposed to be bigger than other dwarves? a comparison shot would be cool
interesting racials
do we know what classes earthen can be yet?
Those passives are really lovely! Especially the food one!
Here I was thinking they were going to have over powered racials to get people to want to play them. I see nothing but flavor, the OG races will still be king.
horde stone bois
perma Well Fed buff OP
Horde finally get a good race for Paladins. Let's go!
WAR WITHIN HYPEWAR WITHIN HYPE
Eating rocks, lol.Buff should probably be reworded to display what it actually means, most likely.Red Gems give Critical StrikeYellow (or Orange) Gems give StaminaGreen Gems give HasteBlue Gems give VersatilityPurple (or Black) Gems give MasteryThen I'd just add in a sixth for Orange (if they have them) or White/Prismatic to give main stat, and you'd be covered for everything.EDIT: Oh wait, misread the buff, it's a perma well fed, so no need to reapply it. Still keeping this as is for laughs.
Interesting Heritage Armor for the Earthern.
Hmmm not Bad but still boring.There are so many other races that would have been better and more interesting than a dwarven barbershop option.#playableGnolls#tuskarrlife#ogersforever#honzenandjinyusinceMoP.I hope the lackluster earthen are NOT the final New races
Pretty meh racials, especially if we get another flavor packet-like item.