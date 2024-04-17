Season 1 Paladin Tier Set Appearance Preview Coming in The War Within

hahahaha
This is kinda sick
oh no lolol
what in the #%$@ is this #@%!
PALADIN STAYS WINNING
Using those wings to fly to another class to play
Dear gawdz... that's ugly. Well, at least the questing set looks good.
LMAOTERRIBLE
Red Bull gives you wings joke.Not gonna lie looks sick!
I see paladin is taking L's this season
Tier 1 for War Within has no stinkers yet, and I was surprised that Hunter even got a good set. This set gives me Tyrael vibes. Also, I'm happy we're getting more teal!
Not a fan of the shoulders, that chest piece looks pretty good tho.
lol....
Seriously, this is a joke, LMAO
Pallies complained about priests getting wings so Blizz answered your cries.
Yeah, with the helmet people will think this looks so much cooler. Paladins deserve those wing shoulders too just like how the priest got theirs.
The dedication to making plate sets suck is incredible.
Ugly rock/stupid wings.Hopefully it looks cooler in-game, lots of sets do.
Bro is this a prank? The pally set designer has been absolutely terrible recently lmao. Looks like Im not using this mog lmao.
What is up with those dumb wings... :(