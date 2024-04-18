Early First Look at New Spellbook UI in The War Within Alpha

looks pretty!
"Heroes of Might and Magic" style
an actual spellbook, nice!
Is there a button to make it go small again? This is huge.Dont get me wrong its cute but it has the same problem the talent trees have, its too big. I'd like to see an option to make it smaller.
I kinda hate how big it is, as in it taking up the entire screen. I hope they’ll give us the option to shrink it down/half it in size at least. If not I’ll be finding an addon that’ll do exactly that!
Pretty basic: minimal and flat, i personally like this style but a more organized version would be better
All that wasted space. The current one isn't that bad - sure it's dense but it is also a nice balance between compact and readable
Putting your spells on bars is gonna be more annoying when book takes up the entire screen... While I get pressing into a lot of pages is disorganized, give an option for different views, even ones that let's say don't have the spell name next to it, just icon unless you hover it - allowing for more spells in a single page while making book much smaller.
Anyone know where Professions have ended up? Are they still in the original menu which just doesn't have the spellbook attached now?
I like this "Square active spells" and "Round passive spells" thing (already implemented in talent trees)
I'm sure someone will complain about this in some sort of way
fancy
It looks too basic and massive , the square-round highlight is nice tho.
I wish they added a research bar
This is honestly awful, it looks like it takes up way too much of the screen, I hope they give an option to revert it
dont forget to lick your thumb when changing pages