WoW The War Within Talent Calculator Now Live - Hero Talents Included

Those Shaman trees better be wrong.If Restoration gets Farseer and Totemic but not Stormbringer, I'm going to be hugely disappointed.As a dev, how can you genuinely think of "storms" and not think of literal rainstorms for Restoration?Jeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeez.
Looking at Survival's version of Sentinel, I'm kind of optimistic about it. Causing a bunch of arcane bursts sounds fun.
I really hope ret gets some minor reworks so people aren't forced to pick wake just to gain access to the hero talents. Very unfriendly design if it stays as is.