Blizzard's Delves Video Preview - 13 Total Delves in The War Within Season 1, Heroic/Mythic +5 Gear Rewards

Heroic track gear from delves at the high end sounds great. I hope the "difficulty" is there so you actually have a sense of earning it, but solo dungeon content that you can just jump right into for gearing sounds great. I wonder if you'll get myth track gear from the vault since the content rewards heroic gear for the delves themselves. It'll be interesting. For actually skilled players, Delves will always inherently be easier than keys or raids for gear, because you're not reliant on a bunch of other people not screwing up.Edit: Actually, in another video, we were told that the last 2 levels of delves don't have higher ilvl gear, since the gear ilvl caps out 2 levels lower. Presumably we still get these rewards, we just don't get an ilvl benefit from doing the hardest level. But the hardest level is literally just a single boss fight. The most optimal way to farm gear might actually just be to spam the single boss fight over and over again. It's not available at launch though apparently. I guess we'll see.Ah, and apparently since it's +5 keys, you won't get myth track gear from the vault. Kinda makes the vault pointless for delves. It'll just change the ilvl of the piece of gear you get, saving some crests.
Let these give +8 Mythic gear please?
Before everyone is going nuts with the rewards, remember that +5 in War Within = todays +15 reward. So not too bad imo. :) You can get decent gear for doing Delves, but just not top end.
Sounds like end of delve rewards cap at normal raid upgrade track and vault reward will be on hero track.
The 13th delve is very close to Mage Tower difficulty, as said in the interviews
Sounds cool. But hopefully they'll increase the ilvl and difficulty later on in the expansion. It should be able to somewhat compete with M+ and raid.Equivalent to a current +18 Vault would've been fair, because it will get you far, but not to the very top.
I want these to be challenging to earn the heroic equivalent reward. But I have a bad feeling it'll be easy and the keys gained from farming world content will be what enables you to get heroic gear. E.g. Do 15 WQs and a community event and you get heroic.