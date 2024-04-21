Raid Weapon Models from Nerub'ar Palace in The War Within

Those bows look sick!
Love them all, so elegant.
Blizzard lowkey cooking tff
Wow, those daggers and the matching 1 hander swords are cool lookin'.
Void Elves eating good this raid.
Man all these looked so sick, till i got to the two hander swords, looks kinda dinky.Yeah the blade of the 2 hander sword needed to be at least 4 times longer
That warp blade is hella dope, hope it comes in the other colours too
These weapons look sick af, also thank god for a fist weapon that does not clip with female belf feet
Pls tell me the 1 handed swords and the two handers got swapped?
I really hope the swords are switched
They're all nice, except the 2h Sword. Why is it so short? xD
Fabulous. Gotta catch them all.But i wonder, why are there 6 colours, there's only 4 levels of difficulty, how does it work ?
Well these are gorgeous.
Looks good, but the 2h sword looks like it was squashed. I think it needs to be a little longer.
Why is the 2H looking like 1H
Me, seeing the 1H swords: Oh man these look awesome, can't wait to see how dope the 2H swords look!Also me, seeing the 2H swords: What. The. %^&*.
Really hoping the purple & gold isn't mythic (but fair if it is)