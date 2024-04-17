New Achievement for Completing Mythic Dungeons with Every Role - The War Within Warbands

wow and us Tanks have to complete the dungeon as healer xD
Huge W
Bring back proving grounds
Nice, might encourage some people to engage in a role they don't usually take and discover they actually like it :)
I don't care what you give me, I will NOT heal.
i use bandages does that make me healer?
Looks like questing greens and the gloves don't match the theme of the rest of the set lol
Yes, people will really go to heal those dungeons where each mob has 7 different mechanics just for that transmog.
well that's a set an achievement ill never get... damn
The transmog set is HORRIBLE!.
I wouldn't waste my time on that, just for that reward...
Wonder if they will simply take the selected role into consideration or if they will also check the spec. People will just select the role they want to get the achievement for and then just keep playing their actual role and druids or paladins will have the easiest time to farm the achievement.
I apologize in advance to everyone I tank for
Achievements that requires multiple characters are a W for me
The reward is terrible, but the idea is great!
This is a huge W so maybe we don't have shortage of tanks and heals
Looks worse than green questing gear
The set itself is ugly, ugly armour sets is hardly a good motivator, for me anyway.
Who put the intern on the transmog?