Night Elf Weapon Models to Match Heritage Armor - The War Within
The War Within
Posted
1 minute ago
by
perculia
While most of the weapons from War Within are themed around the zones and cultures of Khaz Algar, weapon models to match both Night Elf Heritage Armor tints have also been added. As the Night Elf story continues its extended epilogue of renewal, we've seen many Kaldorei rewards in Dragonflight's final patches, from
Darnassian Transmog
to
weapon transmogs
around Bel'ameth.
Although the Night Elf Heritage Armor questline awarded some
traditional glaive appearances
, those can only be transmogged by classes that can use one-handed swords and did not match the Heritage Armor set. While the names of these models all currently say "sword," they have very different silhouettes and hopefully can be classified as other weapon types for greater transmog use.
