First Wave of Toys with The War Within - Wormhole, Mobile Warband Bank, Warband Map

I like the warband toys
So on launch we (almost) all get a portal to our warband bank….nice
I think it's kinda lame that map exploration is not automatic and that we have to click a toy. I hope this changes in the future along with actual account-wide gold.
Abyss Caller Horn sounds like it's an upgrade to that portable ocean toy. Hope it's not as tedious to acquire, if so!
The... Engineer Wormhole is random? Can't pick the zone? They've not done that since MoP I think. Makes it kinda useless. Which is probably why they changed it for the later versions.
Random Location?So we're regressing on engineer wormholes again?
so a map toy to unlock maps and flight paths... wasnt that one of the warband features that it was automatic. now we need a toy?
Can't wait to get my hands on that tombstones to use on people who die in LFR. ^^Always had my cremation torch with me before, now I'll have this!