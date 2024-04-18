Blizzard Warbands Preview Video - Currency Sharing, Warband Bound Achievements, Transmogs

One of the best changes to this game. As the fan base gets older, it's nice to see blizzard valuing our time.
Nothing we didn't already know, but I'm still hyped for this. It's such a simple concept, but simple things can be great and this is indeed great. They just need to add stables to the warband and it's perfect. That and your alts being the NPCs that show up in follower dungeons. Both of those, but the stable first.
Sry if this question is dumb, but if I already have gear in my bank will it be usable in warbands or is it just from 11.0 dorward?
Huge W.
What I want to know is will past progress be consolidated or overwritten.If I have 10 toons with 10 warsong gultch victories will they be summed to earn the 100 victory achievement or will they be set to the highest value (ie 10) accountwide.
Transfering Timewarp badges is all I want.
I would love it if they go one step forward. Every armor type class can put their gear slots in the bank and then log onto the other class to equpt it. Let's say I'm a geared warrior and want to play a paladin. I can simply transfer all my BIS gear to the paladin. Sure the stats may be different, but still the main stats I'll be strong.
anyone 2.5 mil for me?
Would love different warband settings. StormwindOrgrimmarSuramarSilvermoonScarlet Monastery Light’s Hope ChapelThunder BluffEtc...
So, warband only applies for renowns, but not reputations in general… that is a big L
tremendous change, love it.
Will our rank 4 essences from the Heart of Azeroth be shared for all our characters too? Since I have one Paladin who has almost all the Rank 4's ones.