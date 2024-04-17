New Loot in the Blizzard Gear Store - The War Within Mouse Mat, Alliance & Horde Signet Rings

why aren't these included in the collector's edition?
They should let us buy our guild chest lol
I’m gonna get that 20th anniversary shirt since I’ve been playing that long.
Adding a "hoodie" can magically DOUBLE the cost of a shirt.Dang! I should start Tailoring in real life 😮
Is that not the exact Thrall / Varian artwork they used for the 10th anniversary?
The deskmat is a nope for me, but they didn't put a mouse pad in this collectors edition this time, so hopefully they do, or at least sell one on the store instead of the mat.